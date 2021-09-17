Hikari Tsushin Inc. Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 220,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,833,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,150,000 after buying an additional 598,963 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

BMY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.82. The stock had a trading volume of 380,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,521,639. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

