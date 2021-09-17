Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434,685 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,325,000 after acquiring an additional 995,739 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,326,000 after acquiring an additional 930,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 18,688.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,320,000 after buying an additional 654,102 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $132.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.70. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.48 and a 12-month high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

