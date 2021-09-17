Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) fell 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93. 28,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,162,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Hippo Company Profile (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

