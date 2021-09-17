H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of H&R Block worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

HRB stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

