HUNT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $108.42 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $90.65 million and approximately $108.42 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00061871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00140235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.39 or 0.00797798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00045914 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.