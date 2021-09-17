Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Shares Up 17.7%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI) shot up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 11,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

Hydromer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYDI)

Hydromer, Inc is a polymer research and development company. It focuses on biotechnology and engages in the business of inventing, developing, patenting, licensing, manufacturing and selling hydrophilic polymer-based products and services. The company serves in the medical device, pharmaceutical, animal health, biotechnology, industrial plastics, cosmetic and personal care markets.

