Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Down 46.2% in August

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HYPMY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. 3,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,703. Hypera has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

