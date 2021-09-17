I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Up to $68.14

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $68.14, but opened at $71.93. I-Mab shares last traded at $74.79, with a volume of 1,566 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.66.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 1,078.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,559 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 530,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter worth approximately $33,387,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,249,000. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

