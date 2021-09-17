Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.91

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.91 and last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 231169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.

IBDRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $48.68 target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Iberdrola, S.A. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.8297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

About Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.