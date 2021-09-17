Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBERDROLA, S.A. operates as an energy group, which provides utilities and wind power. It is primarily involved in electricity distribution, gas distribution and telecommunications. In electricity distribution segment, it plans, develops and operates the distribution network, provides the service within regulatory quality of service, measures usage at the supply points, bills access and full rates until the last resort rate is established and runs demand management programmes. The main work of gas distribution segment involves carrying gas from the network to the end user’s installation. The Company also operates telecommunications infrastructure which consists of different networks such as backbone (fibre optic and PLC), transmission, data-switching, voice-switching and radio. IBERDROLA, S.A is based in Bilbao, Spain. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.68 price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $61.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.8297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

