IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IBEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IBEX’s FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

IBEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IBEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $358.57 million and a PE ratio of -51.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in IBEX by 3.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after buying an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in IBEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IBEX by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in IBEX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 268,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in IBEX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 152,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

