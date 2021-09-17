ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Equities analysts predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will announce sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.87 billion. ICON Public reported sales of $701.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 162.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $5.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.45.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $7.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.74. The company had a trading volume of 596,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,608. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.69 and a 200 day moving average of $219.05. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $168.76 and a 1 year high of $270.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,893,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,097,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in ICON Public by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

