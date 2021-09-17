Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) Short Interest Update

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, a growth of 170.4% from the August 15th total of 121,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 314,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Icosavax stock traded down $6.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.06. 2,206,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,453. Icosavax has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($1.96). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Icosavax will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Icosavax in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective for the company.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

