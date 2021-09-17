IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 142.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,513 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.14% of IDEX worth $20,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 728.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after buying an additional 1,823,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 16.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after purchasing an additional 213,946 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of IDEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after purchasing an additional 208,643 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 4,634.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of IDEX by 18.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,153,000 after purchasing an additional 153,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $218.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.65. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $166.51 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.