IDEX Price Reaches $0.45 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000940 BTC on major exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $263.44 million and $144.77 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IDEX has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00059578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00133155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013416 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00045692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,502,593 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

