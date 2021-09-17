IDT (NYSE:IDT) Stock Price Up 4.1%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s share price rose 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.75 and last traded at $46.75. Approximately 309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 175,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.56.

In other news, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $230,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $70,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $437,966 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 57,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDT by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,139,000 after purchasing an additional 44,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDT by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDT during the 2nd quarter worth $1,044,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IDT during the 2nd quarter worth $924,000. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

