Ikena Oncology, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 22nd (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology’s (NASDAQ:IKNA) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ikena Oncology had issued 7,812,500 shares in its initial public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of Ikena Oncology’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IKNA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $13.10 on Friday. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

