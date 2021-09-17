ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Down 46.6% in August

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the August 15th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 841,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IPNFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,765. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. ImagineAR has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.53.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR, Inc operates as a music publisher in Canada. Its principal business is to deliver engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality platform. The company was founded by Colin Wiebe and Alen Paul Silverrstieen on October 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

