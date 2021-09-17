Impossible Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $634,404.00 (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for $1.89 or 0.00003936 BTC on major exchanges. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.34 million and approximately $634,404.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Impossible Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00120996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00175191 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.89 or 0.07377867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,045.58 or 1.00108678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.82 or 0.00856002 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.