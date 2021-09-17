Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,860 shares during the period. Incyte makes up about 3.0% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.06% of Incyte worth $11,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 6.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 213,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.60. 8,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,350. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $70.97 and a 52-week high of $101.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

