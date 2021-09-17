Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

