Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.13.
Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $54.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $55.62.
In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
