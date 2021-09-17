Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.13.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $54.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $55.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.