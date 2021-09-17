InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) Insider Mark Michael Ward Acquires 223,133 Shares

InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) insider Mark Michael Ward bought 223,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £91,484.53 ($119,525.12).

Mark Michael Ward also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InnovaDerma alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Mark Michael Ward acquired 657,154 shares of InnovaDerma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £243,146.98 ($317,673.09).

Shares of InnovaDerma stock opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.56) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.63 million and a PE ratio of -5.99. InnovaDerma PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 30.22 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.54.

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australasia, and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and hair removal wax and jelly, and shave and shower sorbet under the Nuthing brand.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for InnovaDerma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovaDerma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.