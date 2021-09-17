Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Trading 5.7% Higher

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.81 and last traded at $34.34. 820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 110,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $546.52 million, a P/E ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 2.09.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at about $13,623,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inotiv by 1,797.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after buying an additional 602,245 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter valued at about $13,126,000. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at about $6,270,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter valued at about $8,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

