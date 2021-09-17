Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the August 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 841,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
NASDAQ INOV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.39. 2,223,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $40.99.
Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
INOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.
Inovalon Company Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.
