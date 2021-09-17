Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the August 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 841,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ INOV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.39. 2,223,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $40.99.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,875,000 after buying an additional 417,197 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 77.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,949,000 after buying an additional 1,424,789 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Inovalon by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Inovalon by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,804,000 after purchasing an additional 252,750 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Inovalon by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,497,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,022,000 after purchasing an additional 67,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

INOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.