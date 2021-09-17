Insider Buying: 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) CFO Buys $18,300.00 in Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) CFO Edward J. Sitar purchased 15,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $18,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.30 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

