Insider Buying: BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Acquires 1,750 Shares of Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director James G. Rizzo bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $25,410.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BCBP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 29,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 23.98%. On average, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 67.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.