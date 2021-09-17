Insider Buying: BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) Insider Purchases 10,397 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) insider Adrian Brown bought 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,357.30 ($12,225.37).

BERI stock opened at GBX 88.79 ($1.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.19. The company has a market cap of £103.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.12%. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

