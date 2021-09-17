Insider Buying: C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Acquires 53 Shares of Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) insider Patrick McMahon bought 53 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £121.90 ($159.26).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Patrick McMahon bought 48 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £122.40 ($159.92).

Shares of LON:CCR opened at GBX 232 ($3.03) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £911.50 million and a P/E ratio of -7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20. C&C Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 325.60 ($4.25). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 236.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 261.18.

Separately, Shore Capital cut C&C Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

