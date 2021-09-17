Insider Buying: Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO N Scott Fine bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,666 shares in the company, valued at $728,129.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CYTH opened at $6.61 on Friday. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.20. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.86% and a negative net margin of 1,218.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTH. State Street Corp bought a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 350.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 117,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

