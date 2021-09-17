Insider Buying: Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Purchases $40,000.00 in Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FORA stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Forian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Forian in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Forian by 113.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Forian in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Forian in the first quarter worth about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Forian in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Forian in the second quarter worth about $129,000.

About Forian

Helix Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates through the following segments: Security and Guarding; Systems Installation; and Software. The Security and Guarding segment provides armed and unarmed guards, monitoring of security alarms and cameras, as well as armed transportation services.

