Insider Buying: Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Buys 9,576 Shares of Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) insider Katerina Patmore purchased 9,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £15,417.36 ($20,142.88).

HWG opened at GBX 162 ($2.12) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £522.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. Harworth Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 167 ($2.18).

Get Harworth Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HWG shares. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Harworth Group from GBX 161 ($2.10) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.