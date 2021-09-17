Insider Buying: Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Insider Purchases 2,520 Shares of Stock

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) insider John Eales acquired 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$39.11 ($27.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$98,547.12 ($70,390.80).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.51%. Magellan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.68%.

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

