Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Sells $44,988.32 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AAON opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.70. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.55.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAON. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in AAON by 482.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AAON by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AAON by 9.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AAON by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AAON by 7.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

