Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CFO Sells 6,547 Shares of Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 6,547 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $425,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $65.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Anaplan by 366.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Anaplan by 10.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Anaplan by 197.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,642 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Anaplan by 541.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter worth approximately $10,591,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

