Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.28, for a total transaction of $2,882,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rene A. Lacerte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total transaction of $358,692.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,888 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $1,354,220.40.

Shares of BILL traded down $2.36 on Friday, reaching $294.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.67 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.87 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.56.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bill.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,810.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,594,000 after purchasing an additional 179,725 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $2,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

