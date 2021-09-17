Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,385 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $6,660,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $6,494,168.45.

On Friday, August 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $6,305,058.60.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $6,181,430.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,418,704.40.

On Thursday, July 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total transaction of $5,412,418.20.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $133.49 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.64 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.75 and a 200 day moving average of $94.62.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

