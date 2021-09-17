Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) CEO Sells $1,884,000.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,431,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $1,874,000.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 40,171 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,045.13.

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 49,463 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,935,981.82.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 64,600 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,760.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 2,562 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $102,582.48.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,011,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

