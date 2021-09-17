Insider Selling: Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Sells 6,425 Shares of Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $187,353.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 3,595 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $104,614.50.

On Thursday, September 9th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 13,727 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $402,887.45.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 25,067 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $727,945.68.

On Friday, September 3rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 12,731 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $376,837.60.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 5,714 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $168,391.58.

On Monday, August 30th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 31,001 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $908,329.30.

On Friday, August 27th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 13,357 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $388,555.13.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 1,713 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $49,831.17.

On Monday, August 23rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,280.49.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $72,915.50.

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.26.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $329,772,000. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 1.8% during the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,753,000 after buying an additional 40,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,977,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,931,000 after acquiring an additional 757,733 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $71,699,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGEM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

