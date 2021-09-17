Insider Selling: Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) insider Mitchell Maiman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $14,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,367.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mitchell Maiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Mitchell Maiman sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $15,660.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 million, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Forward Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 160,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

