Insider Selling: Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) insider Mitchell Maiman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $14,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,367.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Mitchell Maiman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 12th, Mitchell Maiman sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $15,660.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 million, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $5.75.
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.
