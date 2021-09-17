Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Sells 58,000 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.82.
Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.
About Hayward
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
