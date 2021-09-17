Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Sells 58,000 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

