Insider Selling: HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,052 shares in the company, valued at $360,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $447.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.00. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $30.09.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Equities analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 58,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

