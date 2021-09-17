Insider Selling: Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells 10,180 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $77.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -146.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Itron by 185.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Itron by 33.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Itron by 72.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

