Insider Selling: Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Leslie Bernhard sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $19,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Leslie Bernhard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Leslie Bernhard sold 7,938 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $15,240.96.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MLSS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 144,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,337. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $135.00 million, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 80.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLSS. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.