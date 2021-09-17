Insider Selling: Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CRO Sells 3,066 Shares of Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $211,278.06. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $771,378.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MIME opened at $69.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MIME shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

