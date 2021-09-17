Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Major Shareholder Sells 541,547 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 541,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $5,280,083.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,292,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,105,073. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gpiac, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $11,281,510.08.

On Friday, August 27th, Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $757,894.56.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $732,712.64.

On Thursday, August 5th, Gpiac, Llc sold 332,185 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $2,730,560.70.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $9.57 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $820.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 2.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth about $3,072,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services.

