Insider Selling: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells $2,768,500.00 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,311,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total value of $773,816.78.

On Monday, August 2nd, Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18.

On Thursday, July 1st, Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00.

SEDG opened at $270.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.88, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. Guggenheim began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $3,955,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

