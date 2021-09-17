Insider Selling: Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) Insider Sells £25,080 in Stock

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) insider Innes Smith sold 16,500 shares of Springfield Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99), for a total value of £25,080 ($32,767.18).

LON:SPR opened at GBX 154 ($2.01) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £157.56 million and a P/E ratio of 16.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 155.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. Springfield Properties Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 80.25 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 175 ($2.29).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Springfield Properties’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Springfield Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two markets, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

