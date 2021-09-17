Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Sells 32,180 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TNDM opened at $123.10 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $130.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,462.49 and a beta of 0.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $118,446,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,901,000 after acquiring an additional 887,777 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after acquiring an additional 621,872 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after buying an additional 518,825 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

