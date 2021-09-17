Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Sells 32,180 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
TNDM opened at $123.10 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $130.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,462.49 and a beta of 0.28.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
