Insider Selling: Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $461,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jefferson V. Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $394,520.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Jefferson V. Wright sold 45,000 shares of Telos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,401,750.00.

TLS traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 41,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,377. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 829.25. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telos during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Telos by 68.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TLS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

